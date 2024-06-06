BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for BridgeBio Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.20) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.06 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BBIO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.62.

BBIO stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $44.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,222,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,828,000 after purchasing an additional 421,832 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,312,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,402,000 after buying an additional 2,169,143 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 101.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,212,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,975 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,495,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,358,000 after acquiring an additional 75,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $46,843,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

