First Trust Advisors LP Has $77.19 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,714,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 169,599 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.18% of Ciena worth $77,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,883,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,476,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,952,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,881,000 after acquiring an additional 552,882 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 267.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 550,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,769,000 after acquiring an additional 400,713 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,940,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,535,000 after acquiring an additional 371,041 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $199,926.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,611 shares in the company, valued at $17,881,601.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $199,926.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,611 shares in the company, valued at $17,881,601.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $26,442.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,307 shares of company stock worth $1,414,330. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.39.

Read Our Latest Report on CIEN

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $48.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average of $49.29. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $63.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.