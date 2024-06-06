First Trust Advisors LP Has $88.38 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,537,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 170,638 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.21% of Williams Companies worth $88,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 13,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,196,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,513,000 after acquiring an additional 138,937 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,820,000 after acquiring an additional 518,009 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WMB

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.