First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,783,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 190,898 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $196,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $79.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $89.18.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.