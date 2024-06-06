AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.68. 2,361,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 11,462,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGNC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.24%.

In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,345.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

