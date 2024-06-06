Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Down 0.1%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.38 and last traded at $49.58. Approximately 108,066 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 358,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Main Street Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 49.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth $2,669,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

