BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.25 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for about $71,187.44 or 1.00001777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $884.06 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 70,904.49892661 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,256,977.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

