Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $11.53 Million

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. During the last week, Gearbox Protocol has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Gearbox Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Gearbox Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.53 million and $854,587.16 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gearbox Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Gearbox Protocol

Gearbox Protocol launched on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol.

Gearbox Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,287,787,749.4563265 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.01565717 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $883,907.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gearbox Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gearbox Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gearbox Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gearbox Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.