Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Covenant Logistics Group has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Covenant Logistics Group to earn $5.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $46.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $278.76 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director D Michael Kramer sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $173,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,285 shares in the company, valued at $526,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

