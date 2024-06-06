First Trust Advisors LP Sells 170,278 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,715,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170,278 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Capital One Financial worth $224,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $135.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.12. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $149.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

