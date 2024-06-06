First Trust Advisors LP Has $230.70 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,547,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 201,165 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $230,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 34.3% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $159.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $102.90 and a 12-month high of $172.59.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

