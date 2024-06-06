NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,240 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:ES opened at $59.48 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $74.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.93.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently -242.37%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.07.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

