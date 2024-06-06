First Trust Advisors LP Sells 151,102 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,006,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 151,102 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.24% of Steel Dynamics worth $236,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 344,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,694,000 after acquiring an additional 37,033 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,008,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,787,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,762,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 514,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,808,000 after purchasing an additional 59,668 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.1 %

STLD opened at $127.16 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $151.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STLD

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.