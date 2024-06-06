Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) COO Adam Blitzer Sells 11,946 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,489.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,640 shares in the company, valued at $25,900,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Datadog Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $110.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 345.25, a P/E/G ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.76.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Baird R W raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.
About Datadog
Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.
