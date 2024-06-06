Copperwynd Financial LLC Buys New Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSKFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in CleanSpark by 952.7% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLSK opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

CLSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

In other news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $8,466,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,298,975 shares in the company, valued at $53,037,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $8,997,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,795,863 shares in the company, valued at $56,783,977.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $8,466,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,037,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 811,350 shares of company stock worth $17,486,498. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

