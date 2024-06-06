First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,219,231 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,920,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219,231 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $238,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 39,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 13,411 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 137,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MO opened at $46.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.25. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $46.85. The stock has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

