Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,336,388 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 607,754 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.57% of Citizens Financial Group worth $243,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 904.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of CFG opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98.
Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.
About Citizens Financial Group
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.
