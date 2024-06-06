B&M European Value Retail S.A. to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.60 (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

Shares of LON BME opened at GBX 501.47 ($6.42) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 530.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 539.84. The stock has a market cap of £5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,435.43 and a beta of 1.01. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 484.10 ($6.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 618.20 ($7.92).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BME shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 380 ($4.87) to GBX 525 ($6.73) in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 585 ($7.50) to GBX 471 ($6.03) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.46) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 572 ($7.33).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Further Reading

