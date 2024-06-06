NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 2,669 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of HP by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,214 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in HP by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,263,542 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $68,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,775 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in HP by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,476,126 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $44,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,360 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,517,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $35.64 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Bank of America increased their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

