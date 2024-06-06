Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

CLX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

Shares of CLX opened at $131.84 on Tuesday. Clorox has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 308.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

