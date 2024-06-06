SenSen Networks Limited (ASX:SNS) Insider Mark Brayan Acquires 865,500 Shares

SenSen Networks Limited (ASX:SNS – Get Free Report) insider Mark Brayan bought 865,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$22,503.00 ($15,102.68).

Mark Brayan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SenSen Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Mark Brayan bought 287,119 shares of SenSen Networks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$7,177.98 ($4,817.43).

SenSen Networks Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

SenSen Networks Company Profile

SenSen Networks Limited develop and sell SenDISA platform-based products and services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and North America. The company operates through Smart Cities, Casinos, and Retail segments. It offers SenDISA software platform-based products and solutions for civic compliance, traffic data, and law enforcement solutions to city councils, national parks, road authorities and transit agencies; and anti-theft and debt recovery services to fuel retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SenSen Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenSen Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.