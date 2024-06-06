IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Director Lawrence Peter O’hagan Buys 5,000 Shares

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) Director Lawrence Peter O’hagan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.76 per share, with a total value of C$18,800.00.
IAMGOLD Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$5.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of C$2.71 and a 52-week high of C$6.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.11.
IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$456.89 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.3658863 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IAMGOLD
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Semtech Stock’s Breakout Could Have Another Leg Higher
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- REV Group, Inc. Stock Doubles in 12 Months, Will It Double Again?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.