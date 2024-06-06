IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Director Lawrence Peter O’hagan Buys 5,000 Shares

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) Director Lawrence Peter O’hagan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.76 per share, with a total value of C$18,800.00.

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$5.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of C$2.71 and a 52-week high of C$6.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.11.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$456.89 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.3658863 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.03.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

