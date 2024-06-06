One Click Group Limited (ASX:1CG) Insider Winton Willesee Buys 1,326,054 Shares of Stock

One Click Group Limited (ASX:1CG – Get Free Report) insider Winton Willesee bought 1,326,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,934.49 ($8,009.72).
One Click Group Stock Performance
About One Click Group
One Click Group Limited provides online taxation preparation software in Australia. It offers One Click Life, a platform that manages individual finance through mobile phones; and One Click Verify, an all-in-one identity verification platform for businesses to digitally identity their customers as part of an onboarding or transaction process.
