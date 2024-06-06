Insider Buying: Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Buys 7,237 Shares of Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) Director Scott N. Flanders acquired 7,237 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $12,664.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 609,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fathom stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.91 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 43.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTHM. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fathom by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fathom by 23.1% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,546,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 289,978 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fathom by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 43,383 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Fathom in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Fathom from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Fathom from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

