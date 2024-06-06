13,240 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,538,000. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,110,574 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $153,071,000 after buying an additional 2,121,546 shares during the period. Charles Lim Capital Ltd increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 296.2% in the third quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 2,575,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $118,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,000 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $45,752,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,927,404 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $88,352,000 after acquiring an additional 868,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

