CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $631,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 167,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in ONEOK by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 468,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,872,000 after purchasing an additional 125,778 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKE opened at $79.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.37 and a 52-week high of $83.31.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

