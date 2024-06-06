Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,875,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after buying an additional 32,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,691,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Shares of HIG opened at $100.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $103.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.14 and a 200 day moving average of $91.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,415 shares of company stock valued at $11,705,195 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

