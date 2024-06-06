Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 1,323 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 132,300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BUD. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BUD opened at $62.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.43.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.8722 dividend. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 27.31%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

