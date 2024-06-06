CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 231,004 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $12,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2,432.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

CMS Energy stock opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.40. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.85.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CMS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMS Energy

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.