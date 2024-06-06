CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $208.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.26 and a fifty-two week high of $211.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

