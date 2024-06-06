Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $631,068,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 38.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,547,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,461,000 after buying an additional 2,096,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,045,000 after buying an additional 1,838,857 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 6,303.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,199,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,112,000 after buying an additional 1,180,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,924,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $79.42 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.36. The stock has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Southern

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.