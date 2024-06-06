CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $12,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,705,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,211,000 after acquiring an additional 43,960 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,923,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,947,000 after acquiring an additional 175,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,773,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,682,000 after acquiring an additional 43,855 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,274,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,463,000 after acquiring an additional 57,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,881,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,677,000 after acquiring an additional 270,168 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $90.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.60. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $90.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

