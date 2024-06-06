Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider John F. Mccool Sells 584 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total transaction of $175,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $297.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.32 and a 12 month high of $329.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.03 and its 200 day moving average is $266.43.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 260.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $819,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

