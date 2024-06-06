CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 12,792 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,792 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.44% of DT Midstream worth $23,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTM stock opened at $68.28 on Thursday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.61.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DTM. Mizuho lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell acquired 400 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

