CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 2,432 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $19,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 410.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,848,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,402 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $83,524,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Oshkosh by 1,374.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 239,707 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Oshkosh by 155.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 335,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after purchasing an additional 204,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 430,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,112,000 after buying an additional 158,115 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.94.

OSK opened at $112.15 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $80.07 and a 52 week high of $127.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

