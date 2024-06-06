Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Purchases New Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 44.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Valero Energy by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $154.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.61 and a 200 day moving average of $146.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.75 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

