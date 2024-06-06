Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Invests $763,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $278.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.29. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.47.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

