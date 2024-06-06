Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Takes $792,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 122.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 141,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $55.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.18. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

