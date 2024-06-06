Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,298,000. Harris Associates L P bought a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,423,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Corteva by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,236,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,293,000 after buying an additional 2,141,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,346,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,709,000 after buying an additional 1,941,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Corteva by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,932,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,622,000 after buying an additional 1,352,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA opened at $54.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.43, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $58.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTVA

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.