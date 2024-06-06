Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $94.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $103.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day moving average of $88.91.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

