Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $205,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLLI. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $89.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day moving average is $75.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $91.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,854.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Larry Kraus sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $231,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at $150,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $138,854.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,881 shares of company stock worth $2,674,393 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

