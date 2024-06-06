Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $816,000 Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 242,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,977,000 after acquiring an additional 21,901 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 984,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,875,000 after acquiring an additional 99,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,185,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,620,000 after acquiring an additional 102,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAH. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.78.

NYSE BAH opened at $153.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $102.30 and a 1-year high of $164.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.89 and a 200-day moving average of $140.50. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,749 shares of company stock worth $9,036,919 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

