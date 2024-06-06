Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Purchases New Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,611,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lear by 236.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,526,000 after purchasing an additional 405,875 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Lear by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 981,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,595,000 after purchasing an additional 391,949 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,067,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,796,000 after buying an additional 380,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,896,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,560,000 after buying an additional 287,483 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEA. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.44.

Lear Price Performance

LEA stock opened at $123.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.08. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $157.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

