Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Invests $450,000 in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,473,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,250,000 after buying an additional 226,134 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 629,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,301,000 after buying an additional 35,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.8 %

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.35. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $71.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Read Our Latest Report on DAR

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.