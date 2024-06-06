Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Acquires Shares of 4,725 Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,725 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 67,500.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 419.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Block during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $64.80 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $328,762.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,231,257.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 247,739 shares of company stock valued at $18,584,747. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.59.

Block Company Profile



Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

