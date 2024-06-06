Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Invests $328,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,160 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $334,632,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,072,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Expedia Group by 242.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 262,519 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 185,880 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 119.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 302,596 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $31,189,000 after acquiring an additional 164,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $116,541,000 after acquiring an additional 151,993 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPE. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $115.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.11 and a 200-day moving average of $136.01. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.