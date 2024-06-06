Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Makes New Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 269,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,086 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,824,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $2,447,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 625,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 135,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE NCLH opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.62. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.