Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Lowers Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 510.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $40.38 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $178,190.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at $215,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,688 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,967 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

