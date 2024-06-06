Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vale by 423.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 2,502.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

