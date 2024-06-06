enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Shares Down 6.6%

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.41. 612,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,266,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

Several research analysts recently commented on EU shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of enCore Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of enCore Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $811.36 million, a P/E ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 0.14.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Equities analysts predict that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in enCore Energy in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in enCore Energy in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in enCore Energy in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in enCore Energy by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in enCore Energy by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

